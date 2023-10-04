Cardano Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Cardano has a market cap of $9.09 billion and approximately $132.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.69 or 0.05931545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,138,670,642 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

