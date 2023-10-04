Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.80 and traded as high as C$12.28. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 67,434 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.70.

Cascades Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.4755501 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

