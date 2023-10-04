Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,518,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 428,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,523. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

