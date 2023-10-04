China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Stock Down 90.9 %
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Company Profile
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
