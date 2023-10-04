Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,577,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,707,880 shares.The stock last traded at $8.34 and had previously closed at $8.30.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Zeno Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 740,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 119,910 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 86,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

