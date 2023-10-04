Citigroup Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $133.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Down 0.0 %

Celanese stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.