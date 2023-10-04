City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.67. City Developments shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 5,287 shares trading hands.

City Developments Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

