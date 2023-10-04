Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 1,014,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,811. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -173.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.