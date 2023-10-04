Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $171,283.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $302,267.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,309 shares of company stock worth $3,108,125. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

CWAN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 1,014,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,811. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

