Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 14,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 15,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

