Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 8,171,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,559,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

