Compound Trading Up 6.7% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $43.85 or 0.00158312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $346.61 million and approximately $26.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003552 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,599 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,904,467.74050533 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.95373449 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $39,681,535.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.