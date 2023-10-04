Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.44. 2,521,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,796. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

