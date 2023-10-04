Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. 23,628,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,796,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

