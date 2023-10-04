Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 329 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.47. 1,082,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

