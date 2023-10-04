Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 357,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCSI stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,888. The company has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. Citigroup cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

