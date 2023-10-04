Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after buying an additional 154,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. 789,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,752. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.