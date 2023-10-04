Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

