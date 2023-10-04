Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 4.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

