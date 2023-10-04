Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,251.22

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,251.22 ($39.30) and traded as high as GBX 3,588 ($43.37). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,504 ($42.35), with a volume of 85,036 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 ($41.10) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($55.84) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,396.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($41.71), for a total value of £20,015.80 ($24,194.13). 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

