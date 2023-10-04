Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -33.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.