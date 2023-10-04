Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 0.2%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 82.30 ($0.99). 231,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 404,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £357.09 million, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

