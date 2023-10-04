Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.04), with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Dalradian Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.25.

About Dalradian Resources

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

