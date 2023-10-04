Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.91. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 3,343 shares trading hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Decisionpoint Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the first quarter valued at $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

