DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $112.60

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $112.60 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 144.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00158301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

