Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.09. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

