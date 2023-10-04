DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Up 0.5%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €4.08 ($4.29) and last traded at €3.94 ($4.14). Approximately 90,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.92 ($4.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.49.

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

