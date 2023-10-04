Diligent Investors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 398,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,625. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.