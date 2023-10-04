Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

