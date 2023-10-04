Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.
