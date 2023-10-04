Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$5.89. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 4,815 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

