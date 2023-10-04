Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$5.89. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 4,815 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on DII.B
Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.