Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.11

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.11 and traded as high as $30.28. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 61,249 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

