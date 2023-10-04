Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.14. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 8.08.

About Eagle Plains Resources

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.