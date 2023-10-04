Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 143,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,896. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,906.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

