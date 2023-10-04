Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 155,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,035. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3,154.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,566 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.