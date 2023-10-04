Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 51,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,579. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,572 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,847.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,888 shares in the company, valued at $20,738,678.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

