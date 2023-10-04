Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 87,827 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 278,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 245,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

