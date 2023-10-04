Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 87,827 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
