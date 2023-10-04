ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.81 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $8,412.38 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04108964 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,123.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

