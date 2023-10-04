Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.33. 1,676,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,179. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.