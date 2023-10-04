Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,773.20 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $90,773.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003214 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,208,945 coins and its circulating supply is 69,208,649 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

