EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 888,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,613. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

