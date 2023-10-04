EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 888,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.33. 229,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,613. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.