Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,450. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

