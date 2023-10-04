Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 1.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 531,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,727. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

