Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $255,693.78

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003425 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $70.48 million and $255,693.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,716.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00233339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.76 or 0.00836175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00541307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00056417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00135380 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,255,541 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

