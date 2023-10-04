Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.09

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and traded as low as $26.57. Evolent Health shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 909,246 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EVH
Evolent Health Price Performance
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolent Health
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.