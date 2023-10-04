Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,660. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

