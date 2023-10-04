Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Planson purchased 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

