F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Plans GBX 3.40 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

LON FCIT opened at GBX 862.60 ($10.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 825.67 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 992 ($11.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 870.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 883.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 114 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.47) per share, for a total transaction of £987.24 ($1,193.33). Insiders purchased a total of 136 shares of company stock worth $117,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

