Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans $0.75 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FERG opened at £130.75 ($158.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,753.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £125.88 and a 200-day moving average of £118.39. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,852 ($107.00) and a 52-week high of £138.10 ($166.93).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($116.40) to £105.70 ($127.77) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

